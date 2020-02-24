Florida ASC at center of lending scam & 4 other must read articles

Five must-reads articles this week:

1. A lender affiliated with Weston, Fla.-based Best U Now, an aesthetic surgery center, allegedly gave out loans to people using the identities of the recently deceased. Read more here.

2. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved certificate of need applications from Wake Spine and Specialty Surgery Center and Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center, passing over some of the region's largest healthcare institutions. Read more here.

3. Miami-based Gastro Health made three acquisitions, including the group's second acquisition in Virginia, to kick off 2020. Read more here.

4. At least nine ASCs opened in Florida last year, cementing its place among the states that experienced the most ASC growth in 2019. Ashlie Cramer, MSN, RN, nurse administrator at Delray Beach (Fla.) Surgical Suites, explored why new ASC development was booming in Florida and shared insights into the future of the market. Read more here.

5. Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula Surgery Center plans to terminate its contract with Anthem Blue Cross on March 18 if the entities can't agree on new contract terms by then, according to a Feb. 18 announcement. Read more here.

