Gastro Health makes 3 acquisitions, including 2nd Virginia practice

Miami-based Gastro Health made a trio of acquisitions, including the group's second acquisition in Virginia, to kick off 2020.

What you should know:

1. Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Osceola in Kissimmee, Fla., in February. The group's four physicians and three advanced-practice providers joined Gastro Health. The practice has three Orlando-area locations.

2. The practice also entered into a merger agreement with Boca Raton, Fla.-based Digestive Care, which is expected to close in March 2020. Digestive Care has 18 locations in three Florida counties. Its 39 physicians and 14 advanced-practice providers will join Gastro Health.

3. Gastro Health additionally expanded its presence in Virginia, reaching a merger agreement with Woodbridge-based Associates in Gastroenterology, an 11-physician group with five locations. This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

4. Gastro Health is the first private equity-backed gastroenterology platform to make an acquisition in 2020.

