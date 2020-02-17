North Carolina passes over major providers, grants CON to spine surgery center, orthopedic practice

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved certificate-of-need applications from Wake Spine and Specialty Surgery Center and Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center, passing over some of the region's largest healthcare institutions, Triangle Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Raleigh-based Wake Spine received approval to develop a new ASC in Raleigh with one operating room and three procedure rooms. The ASC will cost $5.6 million.

2. Raleigh-based Triangle Orthopaedics wanted to add two operating rooms to its existing surgery center for $5.6 million, but received conditional approval to add only one OR.

3. The health department denied applications from Durhambased Duke Health, Chapel Hill-based UNC Health Care, and Raleigh-based WakeMed.

4. The state said in its decision document that Wake Spine and Triangle Orthopedics had the "more effective alternatives" and were conditionally approved.

