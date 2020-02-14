Fraud scheme used dead people's names to get loans for procedures at Florida surgery center

A lender affiliated with Weston, Fla.-based Best U Now, an aesthetic surgery center, allegedly gave out loans to people using the identities of the recently deceased, the Broward Palm Beach New Times reports.

What you should know:

1. The lender, Health Credit Services, sued Best U Now in May 2019, claiming the center breached their contract and failed to cooperate in an inquiry related to the fraud. The credit company and Best U Now entered into a partnership in December 2018 to provide loans to patients who couldn't afford to pay for procedures. Court documents showed the practice gave out 20 loans to deceased people and 39 loans to patients who had unverified Social Security numbers.

2. The credit company and surgery center settled the case, but the Broward Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

3. Health Credit Services gave out more than $500,000 in confirmed or suspected fraudulent loans for procedures at Best U Now.

4. Center Director Dorian Wilkerson denied any involvement in the fraud, and said the procedures were not phantom bookings. He said: "For every application, there was a person we did surgery on. Was it the right person? No. We found out that it wasn't. That was news to us like it was to [the lender]."

5 The center said the loans were submitted through an online portal and were never authorized by the center.

