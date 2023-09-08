Where independent ASCs stand today

Consolidation can feel like a looming threat to the ASC industry, but the majority of surgery centers remain independent.

These statistics come from a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health.

Here's a snapshot of where ASC independence stands today:

1. About 70 percent of ASCs are independent as of 2022.

2. The number of surgery centers under partnership by a national operator increased from 1,752 in 2021 to 1,804 in 2022, according to the same report.

3. ASC giants United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg, SCA Health, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners saw an increase of about 511 centers since 2011.

4. These five ASC chains account for around 22 percent of the market.

5. About 9 percent of ASCs were owned by other operators.