What to consider when assessing fair market value of an ASC 

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

ASCs must charge a fair market value for equity in an ASC, which can be difficult for a newer facility to calculate, Krieg DeVault, a lawyer from Meritas, wrote in a Nov. 12 Lexology article. 

Here are five things to know about equity investment: 

1.  A newly formed entity with no facility, no license and no payer contracts should be valued at significantly less than an ASC with even a short operating history.

2. Mr. DeVault recommends obtaining a formal valuation from an independent third-party valuation firm with specific experience valuing ASCs to avoid violating anti-kickback rules.

3. Some ASCs just pick an equity price that they find meaningful, Mr. Devault said. But if a competing facility charges something distinctly different, he wrote, it could trigger a government investigation. 

4. A below-fair-market-value arrangement sometimes forms out of habit or because of a concern that newer physicians may not be able to afford the buy-in. 

5. When a physician retires or stops using an ASC, there are no longer referrals from that physician back to the ASC, and so no kickback violations can occur. 

 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast