What Tenet is saying about their ASC strategy

Tenet Healthcare has been bullish on ambulatory growth. Here's what the company says about its ASC strategy.

In a first quarter earnings call, Tenet said it is investing $450 million into its ambulatory business in 2024.

During the company's fourth quarter earnings call, CEO and Chair Saum Sutaria, MD, said, "Tenet is entering a new era with a greater proportion of our performance coming from our highly efficient ambulatory surgical business and a reduced debt profile. We will have significant financial and capital flexibility to increase shareholder value over the long-term."

Tenet's ASC arm United Surgical Partners International has made a name for itself as the biggest surgery center chain in the U.S.

"USPI's services are generally 30% to 50% more affordable than similar services delivered in a hospital setting," Dr. Sutaria said in a 2023 earnings call. "The linkage to our hospital business creates an unquestionably superior platform, from which to draw talent, operating expertise and scale benefits."