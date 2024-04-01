Walgreens' VillageMD exits Nevada

Walgreens-owned VillageMD will exit Nevada and will shutter its six clinics in the state, a spokesperson told Becker's.

Here's what ASCs need to know:

1. "We are committed to helping our teams during this transition, and we are working diligently to care for our patients during this transition," the spokesperson said in an email, adding that patients can find new providers by contacting their insurance companies or, if they're on Medicare, visiting medicare.gov.

2. Walgreens announced plans to cut at least $1 billion in costs in October and has since announced plans to exit the Illinois, Indiana and Florida markets, as well as sell 11 Rhode Island clinics. In total, it plans to pull VillageMD from five markets and close around 60 clinics in 2024.

3. VillageMD operates 680 clinics majority-owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, including 200 clinics co-located with Walgreens and 170 third-party clinics at its stores.