ValueHealth opens surgery center with Rothman Orthopaedics, 2 other health systems
Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth has opened Physicians Care Surgical Hospital in Royersford, Pa., according to a June 22 press release.
The multispecialty surgery center is a joint venture between Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Main Line Health and Jefferson Health, all based in Philadelphia, as well as local physicians.
Certified by the Ambulatory Centers of Excellence, the 27,000-square-foot outpatient facility offers a total joint replacement program with extended-stay suites in the same building as the ASC.
Value Health and Rothman Orthopaedics are developing five similar facilities in Greater Philadelphia.
