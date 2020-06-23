ValueHealth opens surgery center with Rothman Orthopaedics, 2 other health systems

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth has opened Physicians Care Surgical Hospital in Royersford, Pa., according to a June 22 press release.

The multispecialty surgery center is a joint venture between Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Main Line Health and Jefferson Health, all based in Philadelphia, as well as local physicians.

Certified by the Ambulatory Centers of Excellence, the 27,000-square-foot outpatient facility offers a total joint replacement program with extended-stay suites in the same building as the ASC.

Value Health and Rothman Orthopaedics are developing five similar facilities in Greater Philadelphia.

