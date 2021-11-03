USPI vs. Surgery Partners vs. SCA in Q3: 11 notes

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, OptumHealth, which includes ASC chain Surgical Care Affiliates, and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, are three of the largest ASC management companies.

All three companies reported revenue gains in the third quarter ending Sept. 30.

Here are 11 notes on the company's third-quarter financial results:

USPI:

1. USPI reported net operating revenue at $666 million for the quarter, up 17.8 percent from $565 million in the same period last year.

2. Same-facility operating revenue increased 4.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, with cases up 6.8 percent and revenue per case down 2.5 percent.

3. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was $274 million for the second quarter.

4. At the end of the third quarter, USPI had interest in 318 ambulatory surgery centers and 24 surgical hospitals in 31 states.

OptumHealth:

1. OptumHealth reported $13.8 billion in quarterly revenue, up 31.5 percent from $10.5 billion during the third quarter of 2020.

2. OptumHealth said revenue per customer jumped 30 percent year over year. The division grew to serve 99 million by the end of the third quarter, up 1 million from the same period last year.

3. Overall, Optum's quarterly revenue was $39.8 billion, up 13.9 percent, and earnings from operations hit $3.1 billion.

Surgery Partners:

1. Revenue jumped 23.1 percent year to date and 12.7 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

2. Net loss attributable to common stockholders hit $22.9 million in the third quarter.

3. Surgery Partners has deployed over $130 million on acquisitions and $225 million on potential single-site acquisitions under letters of intent, according to CFO Tom Cowhey.

4. Surgery Partners had 127 surgical facilities in its portfolio on Sept. 30, up from 126 at the end of the third quarter last year.