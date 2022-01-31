USPI vs. SCA vs. Surgery Partners: How big 3 stack up

The largest ASC chains keep getting bigger, and three of the top companies have hundreds of ASCs and thousands of physicians.

Here is how they stack up.

United Surgical Partners International (Dallas)

ASCs and surgical facilities: 430+

Physicians: 11,000+

Employees: 20,000+

Patients served annually: 1.5 million

Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.)

ASCs and surgical facilities: 250+

Physicians: 8,500

Employees: 10,000+

Patients served annually: 1 million

Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.)

ASCs and surgical facilities: 180+

Physicians: 4,000+

Employees: 7,000+

Patients served annually: 600,000