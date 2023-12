United Surgical Partners International, SCA Health and AmSurg are three of the biggest ASC chains. Here is how they compare based on their number of ASCs and affiliated physicians:

USPI

Number of ASCs: 475+

Number of affiliated physicians: 11,000+ physicians

SCA Health

Number of ASCs: 320

Number of affiliated physicians: 9,200 physicians

AmSurg

Number of ASCs: 256

Number of affiliated physicians: Nearly 2,000 physicians