USPI to buy stake in 9 ASCs

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Compass Surgical Partners' ownership and management interests in nine ASCs.

Once the transaction closes, USPI will have acquired about 20 percent ownership interest in the surgery centers, as well as management responsibilities of the facilities, the company said in an Oct. 11 news release. USPI will manage and jointly own the ASCs through partnerships with about 125 physicians as well as some local health systems.

The acquisitions include ASCs in Florida, North Carolina and Texas. About 60 percent of the case mix relates to musculoskeletal procedures, with the rest coming from ophthalmology and ear, nose and throat.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Financial terms were not disclosed.