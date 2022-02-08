USPI paid $78M for Compass Surgical Partners ASCs

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International spent $78 million to acquire the ownership of eight Compass Surgical Partners ASCs last year, USPI's parent company Tenet Healthcare revealed during the company's 2021 earnings call Feb. 8.

When the deal closed Nov. 3, USPI didn't disclose terms of the sale, which added ASCs in Florida, North Carolina and Texas to its portfolio. Six days later, Tenet acquired SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion, which added 85 ASCs to its network.

The Compass Surgical Partners deal took a back seat to the SurgCenter Development deal, but added important strength to USPI's footprint in three Southern states. USPI added more than 200 ASCs to its portfolio at the end of last year, growing to more than 430 ASCs all together.

USPI also has a steep growth trajectory, planning to add more than a hundred centers in the next few years to hit 600 ASCs by 2025.