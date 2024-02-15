USPI, HCA & more: 5-year ASC company growth breakdown

The number of centers under management by the five largest ASC management companies has seen a compound annual growth rate of 4.85% since 2011, according to a February report from VMG Health.

Here's a five-year breakdown of the five companies' number of ASCs:

United Surgical Partners International

2019: 264

2020: 310

2021: 430

2022: 440

2023: 476

SCA Health (formerly Surgical Care Affiliates)

2019: 186

2020: 230

2021: 250

2022: 320

2023: 320

AmSurg

2019: 258

2020: 250

2021: 250

2022: 260

2023: 250

HCA Healthcare

2019: 125

2020: 120

2021: 145

2022: 150

2023: 150

Surgery Partners

2019: 119

2020: 110

2021: 133

2022: 145

2023: 137