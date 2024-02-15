USPI, HCA & more: 5-year ASC company growth breakdown

The number of centers under management by the five largest ASC management companies has seen a compound annual growth rate of 4.85% since 2011, according to a February report from VMG Health.
Here's a five-year breakdown of the five companies' number of ASCs:
United Surgical Partners International
2019: 264
2020: 310
2021: 430
2022: 440
2023: 476
SCA Health (formerly Surgical Care Affiliates)
2019: 186
2020: 230
2021: 250
2022: 320
2023: 320
AmSurg
2019: 258
2020: 250
2021: 250
2022: 260
2023: 250
HCA Healthcare
2019: 125
2020: 120
2021: 145
2022: 150
2023: 150
Surgery Partners
2019: 119
2020: 110
2021: 133
2022: 145
2023: 137