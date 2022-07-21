US Urology Partners acquires Florida Urology

US Urology Partners acquired Ormond Beach-based Florida Urology Center, an ASCs Inc. affiliate.

"We are honored to welcome Florida Urology Center, which is well-known for its quality care and advanced technology, including a state-of-the-art surgery center," US Urology Partners CEO Corina Tracy said in a news release emailed to Becker's. "Through collaboration among our partner practices, we are able to make an even greater impact on delivering the highest level of urological care in the communities we serve."

The transaction was managed by ASCs Inc. managing partner Jim Freund, the news release said.