US ASC market projected to pass $53B by 2029

The ASC market in the U.S. was valued at $36.54 billion and is projected to reach $53.67 billion by 2029.

In the next five years, the market is forecast to expand by more $17 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 6.6%, according to a Feb. 21 report by Research and Markets.

The growth is due in part to the increasing number of ASC across the country and the shift of many surgeries from hospitals to ASCs. The changes in ASC ownership structure are also a driving force of the increased valuation. There is more competition amongst healthcare providers, leading to hospitals and corporations partnering with physicians, according to the report.