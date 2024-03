TriasMD, parent company of Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports & Spine Center, acquired Thousand Oaks (Calif.) Surgery Center.

The ASC will be renamed DISC Surgery Center at Thousand Oaks, according to a March 21 news release.

The ASC's leader, Alexander Hershel, MD, will work with TriasMD to enhance spine and orthopedic services. TriasMD also plans to bring in more orthopedic and spine surgeons and invest in new technology.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.