Top 25 healthcare companies: Fortune 500

The 69th Fortune 500, released June 5, ranked the largest corporations in the U.S. by revenue for 2022.

Here are the top 25 ranked healthcare companies, followed by their revenue:

1. UnitedHealth Group (No. 5 on Fortune 500)

2022 revenue: $324.16 billion

2. CVS Health (No. 6)

2022 revenue: $322.46 billion

3. McKesson (No. 9)

2022 revenue: $263.96 billion

4. AmerisourceBergen (No. 11)

2022 revenue: $238.58 billion

5. Cardinal Health (No. 14)

2022 revenue: $181.36 billion

6. Cigna (No. 15)

2022 revenue: $180.51 billion

7. Elevance Health (No. 22)

2022 revenue: $156.59 billion

8. Centene (No. 25)

2022 revenue: $144.54 billion

9. Pfizer (No. 38)

2022 revenue: $100.33 billion

10. Johnson & Johnson (No. 40)

2022 revenue: $94.94 billion

11. Humana (No. 42)

2022 revenue: $92.87 billion

12. HCA Healthcare (No. 66)

2022 revenue: $60.23 billion

13. Merck (No. 69)

2022 revenue: $59.28 billion

14. Abbvie (No. 73)

2022 revenue: $58.05 billion

15. Bristol-Myers Squibb (No. 95)

2022 revenue: $46.15 billion

16. Abbott Laboratories (No. 99)

2022 revenue: $43.65 billion

17. Molina Healthcare (No. 126)

2022 revenue: $31.97 billion

18. Danaher (No. 132)

2022 revenue: $31.47 billion

19. Eli Lilly (No. 142)

2022 revenue: $28.54 billion

20. Gilead Sciences (No. 150)

2022 revenue: $27.28 billion

21. Amgen (No. 154)

2022 revenue: $26.32 billion

22. Becton Dickinson (No. 209)

2022 revenue: $19.40 billion

23. Moderna (No. 211)

2022 revenue: $19.26 billion

24. Tenet Healthcare (No. 215)

2022 revenue: $19.17 billion

25. Stryker (No. 224)

2022 revenue: $18.44 billion