The market trends crucial to ASC success in 2024

Joe Peluso, administrator at Aestique Surgical Center in Greensburg, Pa., joined Becker's to discuss market trends affecting success in ASCs, particularly independent organizations.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Joe Peluso: Leading an ASC has never been more challenging. Regulatory issues, process complexity, labor challenges, cybersecurity risks, revised payer methodologies and emerging new care delivery models make it increasingly difficult for ASCs to deliver efficient and cost-effective care to the community.

Here are nine market trends:

Growth, not cost cutting, will be the most viable path to success. Focusing on performance over cost to maximize value. Responding, adapting and managing new payer models and changes in reimbursement. Developing and establishing collaborative partnerships with physicians, suppliers, vendors and organizations focused on results and dedicated to achieving best outcomes for patient care. Investing in employee talent and technology. Ability to balance clinical, operational and financial initiatives. Dealing with the "tripledemic" of viruses: COVID–19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus. Recognizing people, service, quality, finance and growth as opportunities. Re-challenging ourselves on how we can do things more effectively going forward.

ASCs have the opportunity to continue to transform healthcare delivery by ensuring positive patient outcomes, enhancing the patient experience, simplifying processes, increasing accessibility and lowering the overall cost of care. ASCs are paving the way for more efficient and patient friendly services by shaping and enhancing their vital role in the healthcare ecosystem.