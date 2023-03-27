The hottest ASC specialties for investments in 2023 

Investors are eyeing three physician specialties in 2023, according to McDermott Health's 2023 Physician Practice Management report.

Here are the three specialties outlined in the report:

1. Gastroenterology

Gastroenterology has high utilization of evaluation and management codes, which increased for 2021, priming it for investment this year, according to the report.

Increases in the ASC fee schedule for GI procedures are also driving growth.

2. Cardiology

Investors are eyeing cardiology as the number of single-specialty cardiology ASCs has skyrocketed in the last few years.

There are still opportunities to move procedures from hospitals to ASCs, indicating "plenty of room for expansion in this sector," the report said.

3. Orthopedics

With stable reimbursement rates and growing interest, orthopedics is enticing for investors. Particularly, private equity investors are enticed by orthopedics because of opportunities for value-based care.