The biggest opportunity in ASC acquisitions 

The fragmentation of the ASC market is primed for acquisitions at the individual facility level, according to a January report from VMG Health.

Here are three more notes:

1. As of 2023, roughly 68% of ASC facilities are independent.

2. ASC transaction activity in 2023 was made up of large-level ASC platform players and lower-middle-market level.

3. The ASC market has seen continued private equity activity, most often tied to physician practice portfolios, which allows investors to capture additional revenue streams.