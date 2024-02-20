ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

The biggest opportunity in ASC acquisitions 

The fragmentation of the ASC market is primed for acquisitions at the individual facility level, according to a January report from VMG Health. 

Here are three more notes:

1. As of 2023, roughly 68% of ASC facilities are independent.

2. ASC transaction activity in 2023 was made up of large-level ASC platform players and  lower-middle-market level. 

3. The ASC market has seen continued private equity activity, most often tied to physician practice portfolios, which allows investors to capture additional revenue streams.

