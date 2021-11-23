Texas property with endoscopy center acquired

Montecito Medical has acquired a medical building housing the Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Sherman, Texas, the medical real estate company said Nov. 23.

Acquisition of the 14,458-square-foot property is one of several purchases the company has made in the area. It has also acquired buildings in Arlington, San Antonio, Austin, the Woodlands, Corpus Christi, Tyler, Texarkana, Katy, Rockwall, Denton and Sunnyvale.

Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants comprises 230 gastroenterologists at its locations in Texas and Louisiana. The group is an affiliate of Dallas-based GI Alliance.