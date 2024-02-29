Tenet to sell 2 hospitals in $550M agreement with Adventist Health

Tenet Healthcare entered a definitive agreement with Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health for the sale of two Tenet hospitals and related operations in California's San Luis Obispo County.

The transaction includes Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif., in addition to affiliated physician practices and other related operations, according to a Feb. 29 news release from Tenet.

The agreement is for about $550 million and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Tenet's Conifer Health Solutions will also enter a strategic partnership with Adventist Health to provide hospital and physician revenue cycle services, according to the release.