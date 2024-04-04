Tenet, HCA, Yale & more: 1 week of massive hospital deals 

Independent physicians and ASCs are facing new market challenges as health systems continue to consolidate.

Here are six major hospital deals inked or updated since March 28:

1. On April 3, The Queen's Health System in Honolulu purchased Wahiawa (Hawaii) General Hospital. The health system entered an asset purchase agreement to acquire the hospital last November.

2. On April 2, the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella negotiated terms for Dartmouth Health's proposed acquisition of Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont. The transaction, which allegedly risked creating a monopoly when originally proposed, was negotiated to alleviate the potential harm to healthcare consumers in the region.

3. On March 31, Washington, D.C.-based Risant Health, part of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, acquired Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health. Kaiser shared plans to acquire Geisinger in April 2023 in an effort to launch Risant Health with its first health system.

4. On March 29, Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, finalized an agreement to sell two hospitals to Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health for $550 million, or after-tax proceeds of around $450 million. It also finalized the $975 million sale of four hospitals and two ASCs in Southern California to Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health.

5. On March 29, Los Angeles-based UCLA Health acquired a 260-bed hospital, Los Angeles-based West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, from HCA Healthcare's Far West division.

6. On March 28, Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health received approval for a certificate-of-need application to purchase three Connecticut hospitals from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings. Yale New Haven and Prospect are working together to formalize remaining ancillary agreements with hopes to transfer ownership of the hospitals in the next few weeks.