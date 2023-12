Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital has completed the $290 million purchase of Bravera Health properties in Citrus and Hernando from Community Health Systems, which include two ASCs, according to a Dec. 1 report from Health News Florida.

The transaction also includes an emergency department, three hospitals and 10 primary and specialty care facilities. The added properties form a new division known as TGH North.

The three hospitals will add 372 beds total to the Tampa General system.