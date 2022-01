Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital acquired full ownership of Tower Radiology, one of the region's largest physician-owned radiology practices.

Tampa General previously held a 50 percent ownership stake in Tower Radiology, the hospital said Jan. 6. With the acquisition of Tower's 21 imaging centers, Tampa General expands to 83 outpatient locations across Florida.

Tower employs more than 65 physicians, Tampa General Hospital said. It was established in 1992.