Surgery Partners scales back anesthesia services & more — 13 ASC industry notes

Here are 13 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Surgery Partners sold some of its anesthesia services business to Anesthesia Consulting & Management, known as NorthStar Anesthesia. Read more.

Humana and Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare reached an agreement to provide in-network care for Medicare Advantage members.

Anesthesiologist Terry Ramnanan, MD, is suing New Jersey for $100 million, claiming the nearly two years he spent defending himself against "fabricated charges" of illegal kickbacks caused irreparable damage to his reputation and 40-year career.

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center purchased and installed Stryker's Mako system to assist surgeons during total and partial knee and total hip replacements.

Orlando (Fla.) Health expects to break ground on a surgery center with 12 operating rooms in November.

Everett Ambulatory Surgery Center in Albany, N.Y., opened in mid-September after breaking ground back in 2018.

Transfer, Pa.-based Edgewood Surgical Hospital partnered with Pain Management Group to open a pain management center in its hospital.

Miami-based Gastro Health gastroenterologist Daniel Gelrud, MD, was the first gastroenterologist in the U.S. to use the J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscope.

Sarasota, Fla.-based, physician-led US Eye added Carolina Eyecare Physicians to its network.

A San Diego medical office and outpatient surgical center was sold for $2.3 million.

The Surgery Center of Amarillo (Texas) introduced robotic-assisted total knee replacement.

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care named the winners of its Bernard A. Kershner Innovations in Quality Improvement Awards, recognizing Nemours Children's Primary Care in Orlando, Fla., and Surgery Center of Fairfield, Conn.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance broke ground on a $10 million ASC Sept. 3, which is expected to be completed in early 2021.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.