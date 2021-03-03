States with the most new ASC activity in 2021

Becker's ASC Review is tracking new ASC acitivty by state in 2021.

Eight ASCs opened or were announced in January. Here are the states they were opened in:

Kentucky: 2
New Hampshire: 1
Florida: 1
Pennsylvania: 1
Virginia: 1
Ohio: 1
Utah: 1

Thirteen ASCs opened or were announced in February. Here are the states they were opened in:

Minnesota: 2
Louisiana: 1
Arkansas: 1
New Mexico: 1
Washington: 1
New Jersey: 1
Florida: 1
Wisconsin: 1
Colorado: 1
Virginia: 1
North Dakota: 1
California: 1

