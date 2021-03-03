States with the most new ASC activity in 2021

Becker's ASC Review is tracking new ASC acitivty by state in 2021.

Eight ASCs opened or were announced in January. Here are the states they were opened in:

Kentucky: 2

New Hampshire: 1

Florida: 1

Pennsylvania: 1

Virginia: 1

Ohio: 1

Utah: 1

Thirteen ASCs opened or were announced in February. Here are the states they were opened in:

Minnesota: 2

Louisiana: 1

Arkansas: 1

New Mexico: 1

Washington: 1

New Jersey: 1

Florida: 1

Wisconsin: 1

Colorado: 1

Virginia: 1

North Dakota: 1

California: 1

In 2021, 21 ASCs opened or were announced. Here are the states they were opened in:

Kentucky: 2

Minnesota: 2

Florida: 2

New Hampshire: 1

Pennsylvania: 1

Virginia: 1

Ohio: 1

Utah: 1

Louisiana: 1

Arkansas: 1

New Mexico: 1

Washington: 1

New Jersey: 1

Wisconsin: 1

Colorado: 1

Virginia: 1

North Dakota: 1

California: 1

More articles on physicians:

Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value

Physician practices are a hot target: 45 sales in January

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.