Some CFOs to invest less in ASCs: report

CFOs are aiming to reduce investment in ASCs, according to the "2023 BDO Healthcare CFO Outlook Survey."

In 2022, 15 percent of hospitals and health systems planned to decrease investments in ASCs, but that number has jumped to 28 percent this year. BDO cites ASCs becoming less profitable in recent years as the reason behind the decline.

Here are 10 areas where hospitals are increasing or decreasing investment this year, according to the survey, which includes responses from 100 healthcare CFOs.

Investment area Increase investment Decrease investment Partner with a capital provider or operator Virtual/telehealth 50% 26% 21% Behavioral health 49% 23% 25% Hospice/palliative care 48% 27% 19% Specialty services 47% 26% 21% Elder care 47% 16% 31% Home care 46% 20% 31% Primary care 45% 21% 31% Post-acute residential care 44% 30% 22% Retail properties 43% 24% 28% ASCs 40% 28% 28%





