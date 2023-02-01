ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Some CFOs to invest less in ASCs: report

Patsy Newitt -  

CFOs are aiming to reduce investment in ASCs, according to the "2023 BDO Healthcare CFO Outlook Survey." 

In 2022, 15 percent of hospitals and health systems planned to decrease investments in ASCs, but that number has jumped to 28 percent this year. BDO cites ASCs becoming less profitable in recent years as the reason behind the decline. 

Here are 10 areas where hospitals are increasing or decreasing investment this year, according to the survey, which includes responses from 100 healthcare CFOs.

Investment area

Increase investment

Decrease investment

Partner with a capital provider or operator

Virtual/telehealth

50%

26%

21%

Behavioral health

49%

23%

25%

Hospice/palliative care

48%

27%

19%

Specialty services

47%

26%

21%

Elder care

47%

16%

31%

Home care 

46%

20%

31%

Primary care

45%

21%

31%

Post-acute residential care

44%

30%

22%

Retail properties

43%

24%

28%

ASCs

40%

28%

28%



