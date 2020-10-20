SENTA Partners completes affiliation with South Georgia ENT center

Atlanta-based ENT and allergy management services organization SENTA Partners sealed an affiliation between ENT and Allergy Associates of South Georgia and ENT of South Georgia Surgery Center — collectively called Valdosta ENT, according to an Oct. 20 press release.

This is SENTA's third affiliation in two months, the release said. Valdosta ENT provides ENT services across South Georgia and provides services at its ambulatory surgery center.

"SENTA's recent affiliation with Valdosta ENT is another incredible opportunity to partner with physicians that focus on clinical excellence and quality patient care, while providing the platform strategic access to a new geography," Shatul Parikh, MD, CMO of SENTA Partners, said in a statement. "We welcome them to our quickly growing SENTA family."

Read the full release from SENTA here.

