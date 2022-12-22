SCA Health in 2022: 9 things to know

Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health is one of the biggest ASC chains in the country.

Here are nine things SCA Health did this year:

1. In March, Optum, SCA Health's parent company, acquired home healthcare business LHC Group for $5.4 billion. Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group offers in-home health and hospice care from 964 locations in 37 states.

2. Optum reportedly purchased Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Refresh Mental Health from private equity firm Kelso & Co. Refresh Mental Health has a network of more than 300 outpatient sites in 37 states with more than 1,500 employees.

3. In March 2021, Optum agreed to acquire Newton, Mass.-based Atrius Health, which employs 645 physicians and primary care providers, for $236 million. Although the acquisition came under scrutiny by the Massachusetts attorney general, the deal was confirmed in 2022.

4. In April, Optum acquired Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold for around $2 billion. Kelsey-Seybold is a multispecialty physician group with cancer and women's health centers, two ASCs and a sleep center.

5. In May, Surgical Care Affiliates rebranded to SCA Health, with intentions to expand beyond ASC management into specialty care. The company also updated its logo to symbolize growth momentum and added a tagline: "The future of specialty care."

6. Also in May, Marie Edler, chief strategy officer at SCA Health, was elected as a board member of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

7. Optum is looking to value-based care. In June, Optum Ventures, CVS Ventures, Anthem and HLM Venture Partners announced they are investing in CareBridge, a value-based healthcare company for patients receiving home and community-based services.

8. In July, Optum acquired Healthcare Associates of Texas, a Dallas-based physician practice management company, for $300 million. Healthcare Associates of Texas offers family medicine, physical therapy, sleep medicine, a wellness clinic, pharmacy, and lab and imaging services.

9. Optum's total revenues in the first nine months of 2022 were $134.9 billion, an increase of 17.8 percent year over year, with third quarter revenues reaching $46.6 billion, according to financial results released Oct. 14 by parent company UnitedHealth Group.





