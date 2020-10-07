Sale falls through for physician-owned hospital in Idaho — 5 details

A deal to sell Northwest Specialty Hospital fell through, so the Post Falls, Idaho-based facility will remain physician-owned, according to The Spokesman-Review.

What you should know:

1. Northwest Specialty Hospital's owners inked a deal in 2017 to sell it to Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health Systems. The agreement expired this year at the end of September.

2. The agreement would have allowed Northwest Specialty Hospital to expand beyond the eight operating rooms, three procedure rooms and 32 inpatient beds it currently has. However, the deal's expiration isn't expected to have a significant effect on patients and employees.

3. Northwest Specialty Hospital is jointly operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and Northwest Doctors, a group of local healthcare providers. Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls, which is also a Surgery Partners facility, was the latest entity to join Northwest Specialty Hospital's ownership structure.

4. Northwest Specialty Hospital will treat an estimated 100,000 patients this year, up from about 5,000 in 2012. Since 2012, the hospital's workforce has grown from 100 to 450 employees.

5. Although it won't be bought by MultiCare, Northwest Specialty Hospital isn't done growing, CEO Rick Rasmussen told The Spokesman-Review.

"Northwest Specialty Hospital was founded on the premise that physician-owned facilities offer patients better care," Mr. Rasmussen said. "We will continue to grow and add more service lines to help our community."

