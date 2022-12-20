RWJBarnabas closes on $8M property for new ASC

Following four years of negotiations, RWJBarnabas, the parent company of Long Branch, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center, has closed on an $8 million facility in Tinton Falls, N.J., that will house an ASC, according to a Dec. 20 report from App.

Monmouth Medical is expected to spend $650 million building the health campus, which in addition to an ASC will include a cancer center.

The center is expected to create 300 jobs during the first phase of construction, and up to 1,000 during the second phase.

Construction of the center is being funded in part by two philanthropists, Sheldon and Anne Vogel, who donated $50 million to its development.