Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University's Research Park was acquired for $37.5 million, The Real Deal reported May 5.

A joint venture between real estate firms Pebb Enterprises and Banyan Development purchased the 308,305-square-foot office portfolio, the report said. The park comprises seven buildings that house tenants including Baptist Health Surgery Center.

The deal transferred ownership of the buildings, but not the land, the report said.