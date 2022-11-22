Premier Health opening 15k-square-foot medical office building in Ohio

Premier Health is opening a 15,000-square-foot medical office building in Xenia, Ohio, according to a Nov. 22 report from the Dayton Daily News.

The office building will house primary care, OB-GYN and laboratory services. CompuNet Clinical Laboratory will move its lab services to the new building.

The site will employ 24 people, according to the report. It is expected to create four or five new jobs.

Three other practices are moving to the medical office building, including Premier Health Family Medicine-Xenia, Premier Health Primary Care-Clyo and Ob/Gyn of Greene County.