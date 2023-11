Physician-owned BayCare Clinic in Green Bay, Wis., purchased more than 25 acres of undeveloped land for $3.3 million, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported Nov. 3.

The clinic acquired the property for future growth and development. However, there is currently no specific plan for the site, a spokesperson told the Green Bay Press Gazette in an email.

BayCare Clinic supports 244 healthcare providers and provides care throughout northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.