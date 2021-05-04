Orlando Health inks 1st acquisition of 2021 — a multispecialty group with 19 physicians

Leesburg, Fla.-based FHV Health has been acquired by Orlando Health for an undisclosed price, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

The multispecialty practice has 19 physicians and 10 locations, including cardiology practices, primary care and urgent care centers. It now operates as Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health.

FHV was founded in 1991 and specializes in cardiology, general surgery, endocrinology, kidney disease, urology and primary care.

The transaction closed April 12.

Last year, Orlando Health made a string of acquisitions, including Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic, 480-bed Bayfront Health St. Petersburg hospital and 84-bed St. Cloud Regional Medical Center, which has rebranded as Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, according to the report.

The nonprofit system is also developing Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute, a $250 million project that will feature a 75-bed hospital, a medical pavilion and an ASC.

