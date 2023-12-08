Orlando Health buys land for new medical office building

Orlando Health has purchased property in Lake Mary, Fla., near its upcoming hospital to construct a 28,000-square-foot medical office building, according to a Dec. 9 report from the Orlando Business Journal.

The system purchased the land on Oct. 11 for $3.89 million and began construction on the two-story building this month.

New medical office space often draws employers to expand and add jobs in the area, with Orlando Health planning to add 75 to 80 jobs at the new facility.

Its completion date is expected to be announced at a later time.