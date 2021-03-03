Optum to add 715-physician group in Massachusetts & 2 other physician group updates

Here are three recent physician group transactions:

1. Optum has agreed to acquire Atrius Health, a 715-person physician group based in Newton, Mass., The Boston Globe reported March 2. The deal will need Massachusetts' Health Policy Commission, Department of Public Health and Federal Trade Commission approval. If approved, Optum, a UnitedHealthcare affiliate, will grow its presence in the state. The company previously acquired Worcester, Mass.-based Reliant Medical Group in April. Read more.

2. Senior-focused care provider Conviva acquired a primary care physician network in South Florida that will add 12 healthcare centers to its existing network, the company announced March 2. Conviva, a subsidiary of Humana, will acquire Health Promoters, Jupiter Medical Group, Primary Care Associates and the private practice of Richard Hays, MD. In addition to the new centers, Conviva will add 200 new team members, including more than 40 physicians, physician assistants and advanced practice RNs.

3. VillageMD, a primary care provider, is growing its Midwestern base. The provider group will open more than 15 new locations in Michigan in 2021, according to a March 2 announcement. The first two clinics will be built in Westland, Mich., and will be led by three primary care providers. The group's clinics in Michigan are its 50th and 51st in total, and its first in the state. VillageMD has practices in Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Chicago; Houston; Murray, Ky.; Northfield, N.J.; and Phoenix.

