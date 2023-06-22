Optum, Tenet further consolidate

Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, and Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, have made big moves in the last year, continuing their consolidation of physicians and ASCs.

Here are seven major moves to know from the two companies:

Optum:

1. Optum acquired Middletown, N.Y.-based multispecialty group Crystal Run Healthcare effective Feb. 22. The group has more than 400 providers across more than 30 locations.

2. In February, Optum closed a $5.4 billion deal to add home health and hospice company LHC Group to Optum's network. LHC Group will join Optum with 29,000 employees and more than 950 locations across 37 states.

3. In January, Optum inked two deals. Optum partnered with Northern Light Health in Brewer, Maine, and Owensboro (Ky.) Health to take over administrative functions so the systems could focus on patient care. Around 1,400 Northern Light Health employees and 575 Owensboro Health employees are transitioning to Optum.

4. In August, Optum acquired Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold, a multispecialty physician group, for around $2 billion. Kelsey-Seybold has cancer and women's health centers, ASCs, and a sleep center.

5. In July, Optum purchased Healthcare Associates of Texas, a Dallas-based physician practice management company, for $300 million. Healthcare Associates of Texas offers family medicine, physical therapy, sleep medicine, a wellness clinic, pharmacy, and lab and imaging services.

Tenet:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, finalized a $1.1 billion deal in 2020 to acquire 45 ASCs from SurgCenter Development.

In 2021, USPI, the largest ASC chain in the country, entered a $1.2 billion deal to acquire SurgCenter Development's remaining centers — adding 92 ASCs in 21 states. USPI continued making strides in consolidating those 92 ASCs in 2022, which is expected to continue in 2023. While the company is still acquiring the ASCs, the process has slowed, the company said in February.

2. In June 2022, Tenet acquired Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health's 5 percent equity position in USPI to own 100 percent of the company's voting shares.