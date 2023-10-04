Optum strikes deal with health system

Optum has struck a deal with Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care in which it will hire more than 800 of its employees and manage the health system's revenue cycle management, information technology, informatics, analytics and inpatient care management.

The four-hospital system, which includes an ASC, operates across Southeast Wisconsin. It employs more than 4,700 people, including 1,000 physicians and other clinicians.

This is the third deal Optum has made with health systems this year. In January, Optum agreed to take over Owensboro (Ky.) Health's RCM and information technology operations, and Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health transferred 1,400 of its office-based employees to the company.