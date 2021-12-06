Montecito acquires ASC property in New York

Montecito Medical bought a medical building that houses Amherst-based Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York, according to a Dec. 6 news release.

The ASC was founded in 1999 and specialties include ophthalmology, orthopedics and ENT. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health acquired a majority stake in the ASC in August.

The medical building housing ASC of Western New York was completed in 2017 and is 28,000 square feet.

To date, Montecito has completed 33 separate transactions in 2021.

