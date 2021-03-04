Montecito acquires 2 MOBs occupied by 14-physician spine group

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired two medical office buildings in Texas, which are occupied by Tyler-based Precision Spine Care, REjournals.com reported March 4.

The acquisitions are a 28,218-square-foot facility in Tyler and an 11,600-square-foot center in Texarkana, which includes an ASC.

Precision Spine Care is a 14-physician group that specializes in spine surgery and pain management. It has 11 locations across Texas, according to its website.

Montecito expects several other acquisitions to close in Texas this quarter.

