Missouri firm has $21M in new ASC projects for 2021

St. Louis-based Kadean Construction committed $21 million to a portfolio of nine ASCs completed, in progress, or planned in 2021, according to a Nov. 10 news release.

Kadean has completed four ASCs this year and has three under construction, with two ASCs set to break ground in late 2021 or early 2022.

The four centers Kadean has completed are located in Gillette, Wyo.; Lansing, Mich.; Crown Point, Ind.; and Bonita Springs, Fla. The three under construction are in Des Peres, Mo.; Chesterton, Ind.; and Bloomington, Ind.

Kadean plans to break ground on ASCs in Jupiter, Fla., and Viera, Fla. Kadean has built 32 ASCs nationwide over the past eight years, according to the release.