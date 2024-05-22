ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Medical office building investments on the decline in Q1

Claire Wallace -  

Investment in medical office buildings fell by 21% year over year in the first quarter of 2024, declining to $1.6 billion, according to a May 20 report from real estate investment firm CBRE. 

Though investments were on the decline, prices for medical property space continued to increase, up $1 per square foot from the fourth quarter of 2023. 

Rent for medical office space was also on the rise, up 0.5% quarter over quarter, and 1.3% year over year to $24.70 per square foot. 

Across the 59 medical office markets monitored by CBRE, there is currently 11.2 million square feet of medical office inventory under construction.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast