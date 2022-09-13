Maryland medical office complex with ASCs, digestive care center sold

Shady Grove Professional Centers I and II, 103,249-square-foot, multitenant medical office buildings in Rockville, Md., have sold.

The buildings were sold by Anchor Health Properties and MedProperties and acquired by an affiliate of global real estate manager Heitman LLC.

The office spaces are 87 percent leased, with more than 15 ASCs and medical specialties including Capital Digestive Care and Johns Hopkins, according to a Sept. 13 press release.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The property also includes GI, MRI, pediatric, primary care, family medicine and ophthalmology practices.

"This was an ideal time to buy, as the Shady Grove medical office market continues to experience considerable expansion with the hypergrowth of the life science submarket and the construction of the new Adventist Healthcare bed tower," Brannan Knott, managing director at JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory, who advised the sale, said in the press release.