Looking to lease an ASC? This could be it

A Houston ASC is available for lease, according to real estate firm Transwestern.

What you should know:

1. The 10,000-square-foot surgery center features three operating rooms and two treatment rooms.

2. Located inside River Oaks Medical Center, the ASC is available for immediate occupancy.

3. The surgery center had interior and exterior renovations done in the first quarter of 2019.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 surgeons using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa in an ASC

How a Tennessee practice approaches outpatient total joints — 2 insightful quotes

Alabama ASC acquires Zimmer robotic system

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.