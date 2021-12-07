Kentucky endoscopy center property acquired by investment trust 

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Louisville (Ky.) Endoscopy Center was acquired by Flagship Healthcare Trust, the outpatient healthcare real estate investment trust said Dec. 2. 

The 11,190-square-foot, single-tenant facility features three endoscopy suites that will be expanded to six endoscopy suites. The center offers colonoscopies, flexible sigmoidoscopies and upper endoscopies. 

The facility is a joint-venture between Nashville, Tenn.-based ASC management company AmSurg and local physicians.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast