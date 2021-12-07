Kentucky endoscopy center property acquired by investment trust 

Louisville (Ky.) Endoscopy Center was acquired by Flagship Healthcare Trust, the outpatient healthcare real estate investment trust said Dec. 2.

The 11,190-square-foot, single-tenant facility features three endoscopy suites that will be expanded to six endoscopy suites. The center offers colonoscopies, flexible sigmoidoscopies and upper endoscopies.

The facility is a joint-venture between Nashville, Tenn.-based ASC management company AmSurg and local physicians.