Kaiser Permanente's $1.5B Q3 loss: What ASCs need to know 

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente reported a net loss of $1.5 billion for the third quarter.

Here are four more things ASCs need to know:

1. The company posted total operating revenues of $24.3 billion and expenses of $24.3 billion for the quarter.

2. Year-to-date capital spending totaled $2.5 billion.

3. There was an operating loss of $75 million in the third quarter compared to an operating income of $38 million in the same period last year.

4. The net loss of $1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022 compares to a $1.6 billion net income in the third quarter of 2021.